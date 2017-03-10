PD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after h...

PD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after hit by SUV

According to a Tempe police spokesperson, the accident happened near Guadalupe and Rural roads around 3 p.m. on Friday. A motorcycle was riding northbound on Rural Road when an SUV turning left crossed in front of the rider causing the SUV to roll onto it's hood, a police spokesperson said.

