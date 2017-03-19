PD: Ice cream shop owner helps nab counterfeiter
A Baskin Robbins Ice Cream shop owner and a citizen helped police capture a man accused of making fake money. Tempe police report that on March 14, Christopher Lee Bettiga bought ice cream from a Baskin Robbins shop near McClintock Drive and Southern Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11)
|23 hr
|Yellow residue af...
|24
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Sincity
|114
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Tue
|Brother Smith
|226
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,121
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Tue
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2,677
|Will Phoenix break heat records three days in a...
|Tue
|@Real Kelly
|2
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|Tue
|@Real Kelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC