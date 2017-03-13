PD: Airborne Camaro collides with two vehicles
Court records show that on March 7 an 18-year-old woman driving her brand new Camaro reached speeds over 125 miles per hour, before going airborne and colliding with two other vehicles. Tempe police report that Santika Tara Smith was driving her 2017 Chevy Camaro on the Loop 202 near Scottsdale Road about 1 a.m. at over 125 Miles per hour.
