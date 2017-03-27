Motorcycle crash closes U.S. 60 westb...

Motorcycle crash closes U.S. 60 westbound overnight in Tempe

18 hrs ago

Motorcycle crash closes U.S. 60 westbound overnight in Tempe TEMPE -- Two people were thrown from a motorcycle on the westbound U.S. 60 in Tempe, closing the freeway overnight. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2nnipbt Two people were thrown from a motorcycle on the westbound U.S. 60 early Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

