More than a class: three unconvention...

More than a class: three unconventional electives

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: State Press

Students in the ballroom/latin/swing dance class practice their steps on Feb. 22, 2017 in a dance hall in the ASU Performing and Media Arts building in Tempe, Arizona. ASU offers a variety of elective classes each semester, ranging from wilderness survival to guitar lessons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How is brown bean eater at AA (armpit airline) 22 hr Citizen 1
Becky lewark zuchowski Wed Herbert 1
Meth Wed Lol 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Wed Augie 1,126
Review: HCG Buy Direct - HCG Diet (Jan '12) Wed Jmalone 6
yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11) Tue RunAway 26
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Mar 27 crimeblogger 227
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,534 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC