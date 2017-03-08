MCSO deputies involved in shooting in...

MCSO deputies involved in shooting in Guadalupe

21 hrs ago

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies and Tempe police looking for suspects near Avenida Yaqui and Magdalena in Guadalupe on March 8, 2017, following a deputy-involved shooting. Multiple suspects in a vehicle rammed into police and a deputy shot into the vehicle.

