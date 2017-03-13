Mark Your Calendar for the 2017 Sprout Film Festival in Tempe
It's not always easy to introduce the world to a community that typically struggles with basic forms of communication. Enter documentary film - particularly in the capable hands of the creators of the Sprout Film Festival , a nonprofit traveling event founded in 2003 that features dozens of docs by, for, and about people with intellectual disabilities ranging from autism to Down syndrome to lesser-known syndromes and medical situations.
