Mark Your Calendar for the 2017 Sprou...

Mark Your Calendar for the 2017 Sprout Film Festival in Tempe

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

It's not always easy to introduce the world to a community that typically struggles with basic forms of communication. Enter documentary film - particularly in the capable hands of the creators of the Sprout Film Festival , a nonprofit traveling event founded in 2003 that features dozens of docs by, for, and about people with intellectual disabilities ranging from autism to Down syndrome to lesser-known syndromes and medical situations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain? 12 min Pasquali 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 6 hr D D Home 7
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 6 hr RN2015go 2,676
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Thu Texxy 193,139
News Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in... Wed The Truth 2
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) Mar 15 tony 17
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Mar 14 Joe 112
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,626,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC