Man charged with murder of missing ma...

Man charged with murder of missing man Samuel Thompson

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

His distinctive orange 2016 Ford Mustang was found abandoned near Byron Bay in northern New South Wales two days after his mysterious disappearance Overnight, a crime scene was declared at a residence in Bald Hills, where forensic officers remain on site examining the scene. A 23-year-old Bald Hills resident is due to front the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday charged with one count of murder and interfering with a corpse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How is brown bean eater at AA (armpit airline) 8 hr Citizen 1
Becky lewark zuchowski 21 hr Herbert 1
Meth 21 hr Lol 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 23 hr Augie 1,126
Review: HCG Buy Direct - HCG Diet (Jan '12) Wed Jmalone 6
yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11) Tue RunAway 26
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Mar 27 crimeblogger 227
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,411 • Total comments across all topics: 279,934,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC