Man charged with murder of missing man Samuel Thompson
His distinctive orange 2016 Ford Mustang was found abandoned near Byron Bay in northern New South Wales two days after his mysterious disappearance Overnight, a crime scene was declared at a residence in Bald Hills, where forensic officers remain on site examining the scene. A 23-year-old Bald Hills resident is due to front the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday charged with one count of murder and interfering with a corpse.
