Luck of the Irish spreads to all Catholics this Lent

A woman receives Communion from Archbishop Bernardito Auzu, Vatican nuncio to the United Nations, during the 2015 St. Patrick's Day Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted has given a dispensation from the law of abstinence from meat for the faithful of the Diocese of Phoenix for St. Patrick's Day, but has asked them to perform some other act of penance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Catholic Sun Phoenix.