Lost Orson Welles movie filmed in Phoenix could see Netflix release
The long-lost film had speaking role for Pat McMahon, who Welles spotted on "The Wallace and Ladmo Show" in 1971 Lost Orson Welles movie filmed in Phoenix could see Netflix release The long-lost film had speaking role for Pat McMahon, who Welles spotted on "The Wallace and Ladmo Show" in 1971 Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2nADT4i Netflix wants to finish the final film by legendary American director Orson Welles. "The Other Side of the Wind" was shot in Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|Tony Junior
|1,118
|Sharon Stone is still a knockout at Muhammad Al...
|8 hr
|Tony Junior
|1
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|15 hr
|kingpimp
|113
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Sun
|amy
|32
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Sat
|Informant
|18
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|Fri
|Pasquali
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|D D Home
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC