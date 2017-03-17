Lost Orson Welles movie filmed in Pho...

Lost Orson Welles movie filmed in Phoenix could see Netflix release

Friday Read more: The Arizona Republic

The long-lost film had speaking role for Pat McMahon, who Welles spotted on "The Wallace and Ladmo Show" in 1971. Netflix wants to finish the final film by legendary American director Orson Welles. "The Other Side of the Wind" was shot in Phoenix.

Tempe, AZ

