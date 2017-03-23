JEC World 2017: Show report, part 1
JEC World 2017 was, by almost any measure, the biggest and busiest JEC event yet, and exhibitors came with much to show the world of composites about innovation in materials, equipment and technology. Solvay's new SolvaLite 730 thermoset prepreg resin system, developed for automotive applications, features a 60-second cycle time and 6 months outlife at room temperature.
