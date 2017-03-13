Jaywalking Crackdown: - A Tax On Poor People,' Light-Rail Riders Complain
On the morning of January 13, Juliet Miller headed to the Price-101 Freeway stop to catch the light rail to Arizona State University's downtown Phoenix campus. The nursing student crossed the street to get to the light rail platform as the crosswalk timer was counting down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|2 hr
|tony
|17
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|17 hr
|Joe
|113
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|chuckles
|1,116
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Dani maroe
|343
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16)
|Mon
|footguymike
|5
|Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney...
|Sun
|Grey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC