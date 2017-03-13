House Democrats allege bullying by lawmakers
A Republican lawmaker has apologized for attempting to have a Democratic legislator thrown out of a committee, but Democrats say the incident shows a pattern of bullying and sexism in the Arizona House of Representatives. Rep. Isela Blanc, of Tempe, said on Tuesday that Republican Rep. Bob Thorpe of Flagstaff threatened to call security to remove her from a hearing room.
