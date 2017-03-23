Historic Tempe church to shutter; building's future unclear
A historic church in downtown Tempe will see its final sermon Sunday. It's not yet known what will happen to the building, which was bought by a Canadian-based development company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11)
|5 hr
|Jerry
|25
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|SKANKHUNT42
|1,122
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Sincity
|114
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Mar 21
|Brother Smith
|226
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mar 21
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2,677
|Will Phoenix break heat records three days in a...
|Mar 21
|@Real Kelly
|2
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|Mar 21
|@Real Kelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC