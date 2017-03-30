Historic pre-WWII home in Tempe to co...

Historic pre-WWII home in Tempe to come alive

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Historic pre-WWII home in Tempe to come alive Tempe history: The tiny four-room Elias-Rodriguez House will open its doors this weekend as a performance space. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2oCydXi "La Casa de Inez," a unique audience-involved theatrical production conceived by ASU grad student Elisa Gonzalez will be presented at the historic Elias-Rodriguez House in Tempe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becky lewark zuchowski 12 hr Herbert 1
Meth 12 hr Lol 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 14 hr Augie 1,126
Review: HCG Buy Direct - HCG Diet (Jan '12) 21 hr Jmalone 6
yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11) Tue RunAway 26
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Mar 27 crimeblogger 227
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... Mar 14 True Christian wi... 4
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Maricopa County was issued at March 30 at 2:56AM MST

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,123 • Total comments across all topics: 279,926,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC