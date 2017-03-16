Guitar Center opening $1.3M, 15K SF location in East Valley
California-based Guitar Center is opening a second Tempe location. Phoenix's LGE Design Build has began construction on a 15,000-square-foot, $1.3 million location for the music retailer at Emerald Center at the northeast corner of Interstate 10 and Warner Road in Tempe.
