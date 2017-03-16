GSA awards contract for new pedestria...

GSA awards contract for new pedestrian building annex at San Luis I Port of Entry

Today, the U.S. General Services Administration announced its selection of Concord General Contracting , in partnership with Jones Studio , to design and build an addition to the existing pedestrian processing building at the San Luis I Land Port of Entry in San Luis, Ariz.

