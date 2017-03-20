Great American BBQ and Beer Festival, Half Off Poke in Tempe, and...
One of the Valley's newest hotel restaurant's Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen at Andaz Scottsdale is hosting its second Storytellers Dinner series on Wednesday, March 22. These dinners are part of an ongoing culinary series that brings together local partners for an evening featuring a curated menu and conversation. Executive Chef Adam Sheff and the mixologists of Weft & Warp Art Bar will be joined by tequila expert Grace Jahn of Casamigos Tequila.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|7 hr
|Seriously
|13
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,119
|Sharon Stone is still a knockout at Muhammad Al...
|Sun
|Tony Junior
|1
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Sun
|kingpimp
|113
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Sun
|amy
|32
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Mar 18
|Informant
|18
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|Mar 17
|Pasquali
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC