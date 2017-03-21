Grand jury indicts "fake doctor" of operating illegal Botox and laser clinics in Tempe, Scottsdale
A State Grand Jury indicted Craig Allen Scherf for allegedly operating illegal Botox and laser clinics in Tempe and Scottsdale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11)
|41 min
|Eaglet
|23
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|4 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2,677
|Will Phoenix break heat records three days in a...
|12 hr
|@Real Kelly
|2
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|12 hr
|@Real Kelly
|4
|City-Data Forum (Aug '09)
|17 hr
|BosnianPimp
|406
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Seriously
|13
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|HotnPhx
|1,119
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC