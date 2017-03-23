Grand bell will toll for last time as historic First Congregational Church of Tempe closes
First Congregational Church in downtown Tempe became the longest-running congregation occupying the same site. It will close March 26. Grand bell will toll for last time as historic First Congregational Church of Tempe closes First Congregational Church in downtown Tempe became the longest-running congregation occupying the same site.
