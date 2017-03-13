Retired Tempe Police Chief Tom Ryff has filed a notice of claim against the city, saying Tempe breached a non-disparagement clause, preventing him from landing a job with the Tempe Union High School District. Former Tempe police chief seeks $1 million from city Retired Tempe Police Chief Tom Ryff has filed a notice of claim against the city, saying Tempe breached a non-disparagement clause, preventing him from landing a job with the Tempe Union High School District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.