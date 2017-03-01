Finally, Cornish Pasty is Open In Downtown Phoenix
The small spot is located on Monroe Street, just west of Central along the light rail line and just around the corner from Valley Bar . The staff started prepping Monday to serve no shortage of impatient, cult-status fans of the flaky, meat and veggie-stuffed pastries that hail from founder Thomas' native Cornwall, England - and which have made a huge impression in the Valley ever since the first Cornish Pasty opened in Tempe back in 2005.
