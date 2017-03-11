Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes...

Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change that

There are 3 comments on the The Arizona Republic story from Yesterday, titled Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change that. In it, The Arizona Republic reports that:

A Pew Research Center survey determined approximately 62 percent of Americans said they did not know a single Muslim when surveyed in 2014. Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change that A Pew Research Center survey determined approximately 62 percent of Americans said they did not know a single Muslim when surveyed in 2014.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Do not befriend muz

Regina, Canada

#1 20 hrs ago
I know the Muslims on topix forum. They're the biggest bunch of liars and perverts anymore could imagine.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
cocorico

Austin, TX

#2 19 hrs ago
I know muslims _ Period.

Fend them off your shores if you know what's good for ya.

Muslims = troubles !

More muslims = more troubles !

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
cocorico

Austin, TX

#3 19 hrs ago
Do not befriend muz wrote:
I know the Muslims on topix forum.
They're the biggest bunch of liars and perverts anymore could imagine.
And those are the "moderate" ones !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney... 12 hr Grey 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 14 hr Texxy 193,133
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat Pasquali 1,111
Anyone looking for a hook for blues Sat Radio88 3
yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11) Sat TozOsmar 22
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Sat Sis Marian Roberta 2,674
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Sat Ese Spider G 2,129
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC