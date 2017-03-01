Debris in water closes Tempe Town Lake
View from the dock: Debris brought in from storm runoff led officials to close all aquatic activities at Tempe Town Lake on March 1, 2017. Debris in water closes Tempe Town Lake View from the dock: Debris brought in from storm runoff led officials to close all aquatic activities at Tempe Town Lake on March 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|About John McCains foundation
|12 hr
|Usmc4ever
|2
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Informant
|16
|Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma...
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|12
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|mehl
|5
|Test
|Jan '17
|Joe
|1
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec '16
|kyman
|2
|Tempe Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC