Cities, churches and others try to solve homeless problems from Tempe to Mesa
Cities, churches and others try to solve homeless problems from Tempe to Mesa The faces of homelessness in the Southeast Valley and how communities are working through it Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ngxFd1 "12-string" & dog Penny live at Camp Alpha near the 202 and McKellips Drive Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 in Mesa, Ariz. Camp Alpha is a homeless encampment that focuses on housing veterans, but won't turn anyone away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|Okie
|1,113
|Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|footguymike
|5
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|6 hr
|Bluejohnson
|112
|Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney...
|Sun
|Grey
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Texxy
|193,133
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Sun
|cocorico
|3
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|Mar 11
|Radio88
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC