Chinese Student Who Shot Video of Wom...

Chinese Student Who Shot Video of Women Using ASU Restroom Will be Deported

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

A former Arizona State University student convicted of shooting video of women using a campus restroom will soon be deported to his home country of China. Xiaoyuan Zhang, 22, had lived in Tempe for about three years while attending ASU as an undergraduate student seeking a communications degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11) 14 min RunAway 26
Meth 15 hr CCC 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mon chuckles 1,123
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Mon 2468stfu 119
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Mon crimeblogger 227
suspects linked to organized crime could have c... Mon ABC15AZ 1
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... Mar 14 True Christian wi... 4
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,890,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC