Chinese Student Who Shot Video of Women Using ASU Restroom Will be Deported
A former Arizona State University student convicted of shooting video of women using a campus restroom will soon be deported to his home country of China. Xiaoyuan Zhang, 22, had lived in Tempe for about three years while attending ASU as an undergraduate student seeking a communications degree.
