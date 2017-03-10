Business-supply company Grainger hiri...

Business-supply company Grainger hiring 400 jobs at Tempe call center

Grainger, a corporation that supplies maintenance, repair and operating products, has announced plans to fill 400 jobs at a call center in Tempe.

