Best Picture Oscar nominees showing at Harkins Theatres

All nine best picture nominees for an Academy Award will be shown multiple times throughout the week at select Harkins Theatres locations through Thursday, Feb. 23. A pass, which includes a medium popcorn and 2017 Loyalty Cup, is $45. The films are: "Arrival," "Fences," "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hell or High Water," "Hidden Figures," "La La Land," "Lion," "Manchester by the Sea" and "Moonlight."

