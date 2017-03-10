'Bar Rescue' returns to 'Baseline Babes' Tempe bar...
Expect more drama when Tempe bar Brick and Barley is featured in "Bar Rescue: Back to the Bar" on March 12 on Spike. 'Bar Rescue' returns to 'Baseline Babes' Tempe bar Brick and Barley; Spike show airs March 12 Expect more drama when Tempe bar Brick and Barley is featured in "Bar Rescue: Back to the Bar" on March 12 on Spike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|4 hr
|Radio88
|3
|yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|TozOsmar
|22
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|7 hr
|Sis Marian Roberta
|2,674
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|8 hr
|Ese Spider G
|2,129
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|19 hr
|tom on 27th
|109
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,110
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Mar 9
|joanNYadoptees
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC