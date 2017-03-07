AZ Memo: Cost of border wall; Arizonan wins VA suit; free pancakes,...
AZ Memo: Cost of border wall; Arizonan wins VA suit; free pancakes, Tempe squatter loses; Casey Anthony speaks; plus, latest on warm weather and more Good morning, Arizona. Here's what to know today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|chuckles
|1,108
|Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16)
|Mon
|blank
|5
|The HolyGhost Sets You Free
|Mon
|acts 2 38
|1
|message for the mentally ill ( Gospel Works)
|Mon
|acts 2 38
|1
|I Was Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS)
|Mon
|GOD CAN HELP
|1
|Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS)
|Mon
|GOD CAN HELP
|1
|mentally ill ( U NEED JESUS)
|Mon
|GOD CAN HELP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC