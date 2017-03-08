AZ companies sign up for border wall project
More than 30 Arizona businesses have officially signaled interest in bidding for a piece of President Donald Trump's multi-billion dollar border wall project, according to records obtained by ABC15. Across the country, 584 companies responded to a pre-solicitation notice posted on the Federal Business Opportunities website by signing up as "interested venders."
