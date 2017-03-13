AZ about 20% through testing rape kit backlog
No longer forgotten and left on a shelf, scores of previously untested rape kits are now being processed to help solve crimes in Arizona. The kits contain DNA swabs, clothing, hair samples and other evidence collected from sexual assault victims after they were attacked.
