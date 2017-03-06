ASU rugby player accused of assaultin...

ASU rugby player accused of assaulting U of A player

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TEMPE, AZ - The Arizona State rugby player accused of kicking a defenseless University of Arizona player in the face during a match told police he wasn't sorry and showed no remorse. According to court documents, 20-year-old Christopher Jordan Crawford was arrested Feb. 28 on an aggravated assault charged after initially refusing to turn himself in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16) Mon blank 5
The HolyGhost Sets You Free Mon acts 2 38 1
message for the mentally ill ( Gospel Works) Mon acts 2 38 1
I Was Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS) Mon GOD CAN HELP 1
Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS) Mon GOD CAN HELP 1
mentally ill ( U NEED JESUS) Mon GOD CAN HELP 1
News Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t... Sun Rhonda Welborn As... 2
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,607 • Total comments across all topics: 279,397,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC