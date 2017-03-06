ASU rugby player accused of assaulting U of A player
TEMPE, AZ - The Arizona State rugby player accused of kicking a defenseless University of Arizona player in the face during a match told police he wasn't sorry and showed no remorse. According to court documents, 20-year-old Christopher Jordan Crawford was arrested Feb. 28 on an aggravated assault charged after initially refusing to turn himself in.
