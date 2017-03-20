ASU Football: Jeremy Smith a 'natural fit', impressing in transition to cover safety
Jeremy Smith is still scanning the field, making pre-snap reads, and breaking down opponents the same way he did when he was in high school. Only now, instead of performing the diagnosis from behind the line of scrimmage, he's doing it from the Arizona State secondary as a cover safety.
