As Arizona church closes, faithful left with uncertain future
The First Congregational United Church of Christ in Tempe, Arizona, just held its last service on Sunday due to low church attendance and an inability to financially support itself. The historic church opened in 1892 -- and in 1953, a new building replaced the original one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|23 hr
|wondering
|1
|Arcadia Little League Vendor Jevin Stiffs & Sue...
|Sat
|Soapboxmom
|1
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Fri
|Autoglassman23
|2,130
|How is brown bean eater at AA (armpit airline)
|Mar 30
|Citizen
|1
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|Mar 29
|Herbert
|1
|Meth
|Mar 29
|Lol
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mar 29
|Augie
|1,126
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC