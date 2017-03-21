Arizona Mills aquarium's expansion to feature Colorado River exhibit
The Sea Life Arizona Aquarium broke ground on its new Colorado River Adventure expansion at the Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe recently. The exhibit is scheduled to open to the public this spring.
