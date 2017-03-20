Arizona has around 9,707 homeless; here's how to help
Arizona has around 9,707 homeless; here's how to help From homeless vets to others struggling with food and shelter, here are multiple ways you can help Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mIZcyN A clip from community reporter Jerold MacDonald-Evoy's tour of the Tempe homeless encampment known as "Camp Alpha" as they work to comply with ADOT's order for them to relocate. Hannah Gaber/azcentral.com "12-string" & dog Penny live at Camp Alpha near the 202 and McKellips Drive Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 in Mesa, Ariz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|1 hr
|The Truth
|3
|Will Phoenix break heat records three days in a...
|3 hr
|Whiny1
|1
|City-Data Forum (Aug '09)
|3 hr
|BosnianPimp
|406
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|12 hr
|Seriously
|13
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,119
|Sharon Stone is still a knockout at Muhammad Al...
|Sun
|Tony Junior
|1
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Sun
|kingpimp
|113
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC