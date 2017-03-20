Arizona has around 9,707 homeless; he...

Arizona has around 9,707 homeless; here's how to help

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arizona has around 9,707 homeless; here's how to help From homeless vets to others struggling with food and shelter, here are multiple ways you can help Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mIZcyN A clip from community reporter Jerold MacDonald-Evoy's tour of the Tempe homeless encampment known as "Camp Alpha" as they work to comply with ADOT's order for them to relocate. Hannah Gaber/azcentral.com "12-string" & dog Penny live at Camp Alpha near the 202 and McKellips Drive Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 in Mesa, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain? 1 hr The Truth 3
News Will Phoenix break heat records three days in a... 3 hr Whiny1 1
City-Data Forum (Aug '09) 3 hr BosnianPimp 406
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) 12 hr Seriously 13
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 16 hr HotnPhx 1,119
News Sharon Stone is still a knockout at Muhammad Al... Sun Tony Junior 1
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Sun kingpimp 113
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,700,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC