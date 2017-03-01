Angels prospect Matt Thaiss resisting urge to be too aggressive
Angels minor league prospect Matt Thaiss gets ready to field a ground ball during an instructional league game in October at the Angels minor league complex in Tempe, Ariz. Angels minor league prospect Matt Thaiss gets ready to bat during an instructional league game in October at the Angels minor league complex in Tempe, Ariz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|About John McCains foundation
|17 hr
|Usmc4ever
|2
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Informant
|16
|Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma...
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|12
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|mehl
|5
|Test
|Jan '17
|Joe
|1
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec '16
|kyman
|2
|Tempe Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC