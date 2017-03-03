After brain injury, Childsplay actress makes a comeback in 'The Yellow Boat' For Osiris Cuen, the role of "transformational person" takes on new meaning. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2llRNtp Osiris Cuen, onstage after a preview performance of Childsplay's "The Yellow Boat" at the Tempe Center for the Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.