Add These 10 New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books by Phoenix Authors to Your Reading List

Beth Cato earned a surprise Nebula nomination for her novella Wings of Sorrow and Bone , and YA author Tom Leveen scripted Todd McFarlane's legendary comic Spawn . Alyssa Wong became the first Filipina to win a Nebula Award, for her short story "Hungry Daughters of Starving Mothers," which also earned a World Fantasy Award and nominations for the Locus and Shirley Jackson award.

