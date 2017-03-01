Accused flight attendant unlikely to get maximum sentence

An attorney for a flight attendant who plans to plead guilty to making bogus bomb threats on two Skywest flights in 2015 says Justin Cox-Sever is likely to serve far less than the maximum prison sentence of 50 years. Federal Public Defender Neil Fulton says federal sentencing guidelines call for about 1 A1 2 years behind bars, although sentences can vary depending on the results of a presentence investigation.

