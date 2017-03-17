3 kids, 1 adult hurt in crash at Temp...

3 kids, 1 adult hurt in crash at Tempe intersection

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mbfDsi A collision at the intersection of Priest Drive and 23rd Street in Tempe sent three children and one adult to hospitals on March 17, 2017. Three children and one adult were rushed to hospitals following a two-car collision at a Tempe intersection Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) 8 hr Informant 18
Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain? 21 hr Pasquali 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Fri D D Home 7
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Fri RN2015go 2,676
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Thu Texxy 193,139
News Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in... Mar 15 The Truth 2
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Mar 14 Joe 112
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,282 • Total comments across all topics: 279,647,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC