3 hikers rescued from Phoenix trails Monday
Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mxJNWj Hikers on the Summit trail at Piestewa Peak in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve on Jan. 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix Fire Department helped three hikers from trails and desert preserves in separate incidents on Monday morning, and fire officials say they're expecting more of these calls for help now that the weather is getting warmer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16)
|8 hr
|blank
|5
|The HolyGhost Sets You Free
|22 hr
|acts 2 38
|1
|message for the mentally ill ( Gospel Works)
|22 hr
|acts 2 38
|1
|I Was Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS)
|22 hr
|GOD CAN HELP
|1
|Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS)
|22 hr
|GOD CAN HELP
|1
|mentally ill ( U NEED JESUS)
|22 hr
|GOD CAN HELP
|1
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Sun
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC