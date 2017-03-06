3 hikers rescued from Phoenix trails ...

3 hikers rescued from Phoenix trails Monday

Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mxJNWj Hikers on the Summit trail at Piestewa Peak in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve on Jan. 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix Fire Department helped three hikers from trails and desert preserves in separate incidents on Monday morning, and fire officials say they're expecting more of these calls for help now that the weather is getting warmer.

