13 Places to Find Your Next Book Club...

13 Places to Find Your Next Book Club in Metro Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Book clubs and literary meetups are becoming all the mild-mannered rage, and the Valley happens to have a lot of them. In metro Phoenix, book groups are hosted by the dozens at library branches, independent bookstores, a museum, and even a few historic sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) 6 hr Dani maroe 343
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... 7 hr True Christian wi... 4
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 19 hr Okie 1,113
Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16) 21 hr footguymike 5
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 21 hr Bluejohnson 112
Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney... Sun Grey 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sun Texxy 193,133
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Ireland
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,425 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC