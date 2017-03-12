12 Things to Know About South Mountain Freeway
The Arizona Department of Transportation released its latest slick flyover video mock-up of what the South Mountain Freeway will look like when it opens. If you're a frustrated motorist who can't wait the three years for a way to avoid the Broadway curve through Tempe, then the video is the next best thing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|9 hr
|yolanda
|2,675
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|18 hr
|Texxy
|193,139
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|Wed
|The Truth
|1
|Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in...
|Wed
|The Truth
|2
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Wed
|tony
|17
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Joe
|112
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,116
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC