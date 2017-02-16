Wrong-way driver stopped in Mesa after 18-mile trip
A driver traveled the wrong way for about 18 miles on three Phoenix-area freeways Thursday morning before being stopped by police in Mesa. Wrong-way driver stopped in Mesa after 18-mile trip A driver traveled the wrong way for about 18 miles on three Phoenix-area freeways Thursday morning before being stopped by police in Mesa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alyssa Valdez
|26 min
|Screenshots
|2
|irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|Bastienne89
|46
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|15 hr
|Crate
|2,664
|What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07)
|19 hr
|Screenshots
|5
|Be aware
|Wed
|Anon2
|1
|City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11)
|Tue
|StLouisGhettoRat
|15
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|Feb 14
|Agent Orange
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC