WMU Softball Closes Out Kajikawa Classic With 9-1 Win
The Western Michigan softball team wrapped up its stay in Tempe, Ariz., with a 9-1 win over Seattle Sunday at the Kajikawa Classic. Sophomore pitcher Jordan Kurth hurled her third complete game of Kajiwawa, striking out five to earn her second win of the season.
