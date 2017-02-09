Residents knew they had arrived at the restaurant when they saw a bright-red, giant, horse-drawn water wagon with Minder Binders painted on the sides. What is that big red barn in Tempe and what are they doing to restore its historic sign? Residents knew they had arrived at the restaurant when they saw a bright-red, giant, horse-drawn water wagon with Minder Binders painted on the sides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.