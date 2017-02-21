What Google's lawsuit against Uber me...

What Google's lawsuit against Uber means for the future of self-driving cars

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: ComputerWorld

The lawsuit alleges that Uber stole plans for the LIDAR sensors used in Google's self-driving cars that scan for obstructions and allow the car to steer and brake automatically. Google developed the technology originally but it is now part of their sister company Waymo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma... 4 hr Truth 6
Maricopa Sheriff PenzoneÂ’ Releases Hundreds of... 6 hr Okie 2
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 8 hr Richard 108
asu sun devils - play the new btcmacroecon drin... 9 hr btcmacroecon 1
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... Fri Well Well 8
Illegal Alien Crime Report Fri MAGA2016 1
Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16) Fri mehl 5
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,524 • Total comments across all topics: 279,156,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC