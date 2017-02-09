Uptown Plaza Announces Five New Tenants

Uptown Plaza Announces Five New Tenants

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Downtown Phoenix Journal

Pancakes, pale ales and posh clothing boutiques are all coming soon to the revitalized Uptown Plaza shopping center in the heart of central Phoenix . Valley-based real estate development and investment firm, Vintage Partners is proud to announce the addition of five exciting new tenants now under construction at this restored midcentury modern gem at the NE corner of Camelback Road and Central Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... 6 hr Wildchild 1
News Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U... 7 hr Ice Man 2
News Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b... 11 hr Taylor 5
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples 11 hr Taylor 4
hey brown bean eater at A Airline 14 hr alien 5
News George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo... 14 hr alien 2
Auto glass replacement in phoenix 15 hr CharlieGlassReliable 3
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,634 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC