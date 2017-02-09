Uptown Plaza Announces Five New Tenants
Pancakes, pale ales and posh clothing boutiques are all coming soon to the revitalized Uptown Plaza shopping center in the heart of central Phoenix . Valley-based real estate development and investment firm, Vintage Partners is proud to announce the addition of five exciting new tenants now under construction at this restored midcentury modern gem at the NE corner of Camelback Road and Central Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|6 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U...
|7 hr
|Ice Man
|2
|Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b...
|11 hr
|Taylor
|5
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|11 hr
|Taylor
|4
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|14 hr
|alien
|5
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|14 hr
|alien
|2
|Auto glass replacement in phoenix
|15 hr
|CharlieGlassReliable
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC